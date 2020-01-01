Abstract

Background

Inpatient treatment for substance use disorders is a collection of strategies ranging from short term detoxification to longer term residential treatment. How those with opioid use disorder (OUD) navigate this inpatient treatment system after an encounter for detoxification and subsequent risk of opioid-related overdose is not well understood.



Methods

We used a comprehensive Massachusetts database to characterize the movement of people with OUD through inpatient care from 2013 to 2015, identifying admissions to inpatient detoxification, subsequent inpatient care, and opioid overdose while navigating treatment. We measured the person-years accumulated during each transition period to calculate rates of opioid-related overdose, and investigated how overdose differed in select populations.



Results

Sixty-one percent of inpatient detoxification admissions resulted in a subsequent inpatient detoxification admission without progressing to further inpatient care. Overall, there were 287 fatal and 7337 non-fatal overdoses. Persons exiting treatment after detoxification had the greatest risk of overdose (17.3 per 100 person-years) compared to those who exited after subsequent inpatient care (ranging from 5.9 to 6.6 overdoses per 100 person-years). Non-Hispanic whites were most at risk for opioid related overdose with 16 overdoses per 100 person-years and non-Hispanic blacks had the lowest risk with 5 overdoses per 100 person-years.



Conclusions

The majority of inpatient detoxification admissions do not progress to further inpatient care. Recurrent inpatient detoxification admission is common, likely signifying relapse. Rather than functioning as the first step to inpatient care, inpatient detoxification might be more effective as a venue for implementing strategies to expand addiction services or treatment such as medications for opioid use disorder.

