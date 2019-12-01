Abstract

Opioids are among the most commonly prescribed analgesic medications, and opioid toxicity is becoming an increasing problem across the world. Patients typically present with a triad of signs: reduced consciousness, miosis and a reduced respiratory rate with shallow breaths. Patients with significant opioid toxicity are at risk of airway compromise, and basic supportive measures should be performed. Naloxone is a non-selective μ-opioid receptor antagonist that competitively binds to the μ-opioid receptor and should be administered, ideally intravenously, to patients with significant opioid toxicity.

