SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Potts AJ, Thomas SHL. Medicine (Abingdon) 2020; 48(3): 165-168.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Medicine Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.mpmed.2019.12.004

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Many poisons affect the heart or blood vessels or their autonomic control; these direct or indirect effects result in cardiovascular complications that contribute substantially to morbidity and mortality in poisoned patients. Direct cardiotoxic effects can alter heart rate, conduction or rhythm, resulting in sinus bradycardia (e.g. β-adrenoceptor blockers, calcium channel blockers) or tachycardia (e.g. sympathomimetic agents such as cocaine) or dysrhythmias such as torsade de pointes, ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation. Hypertension can be caused by cardiac stimulation or vasoconstriction, and hypotension by hypovolaemia, vasoplegia or poor cardiac output. The cardiovascular impact of poisoning can be exacerbated by pre-existing co-morbidities such as heart, respiratory or liver disease. Here we describe a pragmatic approach to the identification, monitoring and treatment of common cardiovascular complications of poisoning.


Language: en

Keywords

Arrhythmia; bradycardia; cardiac arrest; hypertension; hypotension; MRCP; myocardial ischaemia; poisoning; tachycardia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print