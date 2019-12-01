SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Martin G, Brown S. Medicine (Abingdon) 2020; 48(3): 173-175.

(Copyright © 2020, Medicine Publishing)

10.1016/j.mpmed.2019.12.006

unavailable

Self-poisoning accounts for a significant number of attendances to acute services. It can occur at any age. The reasons that lead someone to self-poison are variable and individual. It is often a manifestation of distress. Women are more likely to present, or die, after overdose than men, although men are more likely to die by suicide overall. Self-harm, including self-poisoning, is a strong risk factor and antecedent to suicide. Psychosocial assessment offers an important opportunity to intervene. Risk stratification tools are not helpful alone, and should not replace a specialist clinical assessment, outlined here.


Language: en

Assessment; intervention; MRCP; risk; self-harm; self-poisoning; suicide

