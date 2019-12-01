Abstract

Poisoning by venomous creatures is common. Most is benign, causing only minor irritation or pain, but rarely significant morbidity and mortality can occur. Medically important venomous creatures include snakes, spiders, scorpions and marine creatures. For suspected cases of severe envenoming, seek early expert advice from a clinical toxicologist or poisons information centre. First aid measures include pressure bandaging of the affected limb with immobilization in suspected snakebite and funnel web spider bite, and administration of vinegar after removing tentacles in box jellyfish stings. Management of severe envenoming requires resuscitation with early provision of antivenom where available. Ensure the patient has adequate tetanus prophylaxis. Pain is often prominent and adequate analgesia should be provided. Primary prevention of bites and stings is crucial to reduce the impact of envenoming.

Language: en