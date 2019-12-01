Abstract

Ethanol intoxication is widely encountered and can cause coma, hypotension, hypoglycaemia and acid-base disturbances. Isopropyl alcohol and its metabolite acetone cause profound depression of the central nervous system with rapid onset. Toxic alcohols include methanol, ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol; these cause severe metabolic acidosis, acute renal failure and, for methanol, severe visual disturbance. Toxicity is attributable to metabolites rather than the alcohol or glycol, and there is a characteristic delay between ingestion and severe toxicity. Management strategies include early administration of fomepizole, to minimize formation of toxic metabolites, and haemodialysis to remove metabolites in patients presenting late.

