SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Coulson J. Medicine (Abingdon) 2020; 48(3): 189-191.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Medicine Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.mpmed.2019.12.010

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Blood coagulation is the result of a complex cascade of proteases that produce an insoluble fibrin polymer from soluble fibrinogen. Abnormal or excessive coagulation can cause venous thromboembolic disorders or arterial thromboembolic disease. Parenteral and oral anticoagulants have demonstrated efficacy in treating these conditions. Haemorrhage is a predicable consequence of anticoagulant poisoning. Treatment involves the general management of haemorrhage, and the administration of specific antidotes for individual anticoagulants are discussed. Complicated cases should be discussed with a haematologist and the UK National Poisons Information Service.


Language: en

Keywords

Anticoagulants; direct oral anticoagulants; heparin; low-molecular-weight heparins; MRCP; overdose; warfarin

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print