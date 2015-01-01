SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Singh J, Kumar V, Sharma S. J. Punj. Acad. Forensic Med. Toxicol. 2019; 19(2): 152-154.

(Copyright © 2019, Punjab Academy of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Publisher R. K. Gorea)

10.5958/0974-083X.2020.00037.0

unavailable

The study aims to ascertain the level of knowledge and perception of medical students in first, second and third year of MBBS course in Bareilly. The students reported high level of knowledge regarding child sexual abuse and its deleterious impact on society, however a third of the respondents were unable to give correct responses regarding the legal aspects and preventive measures as well as reporting of such crimes.


Language: en
