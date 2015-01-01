Abstract

This essay proposes to view unnecessary child separation as a form of child abuse in itself. In order to end child abuse, we must end unnecessary coercive intervention into the family lives of poor and cultural minority families. This essay reviews the history of mandatory reporting and the creation of a system which encourages reporting, while offering little material assistance to struggling families. Misuse and misunderstanding of mandatory reporting requirements creates an unnecessary burden on families and the child welfare system, and perpetuates cultural and racial disparities. The essay suggests viewing unnecessary reporting as a form of community policing, and suggests that it is necessary to affirmatively act to reduce unnecessary, low quality reports. This will improve the welfare of American children, both by allowing the child welfare system to focus on children at risk of imminent harm, and by preventing the detrimental effects of unnecessary coercive intervention, including the removal of a child from their home and community.

