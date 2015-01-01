|
Citation
|
Edwards H, Higham L. J. Intellect. Disabil. Offending Behav. 2020; 11(1): 1-8.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE The purpose of this paper is to illustrate the formulation and psychological treatment of a complex case whereby a combination of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) has resulted in violent and aggressive behaviour.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anxiety; Asperger's syndrome; Autism; Autism spectrum disorder; Obsessive compulsive disorder; Violence