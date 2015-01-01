Abstract

Fatal and injury accidents increase as traffic congestion increases. Congestion is a well- known traffic problem, in particular on motorways. On the secondary road network, the same problem arises when traffic volume increases. To evaluate the effect of congestion on road accidents, it is of importance to measure traffic congestion correctly. Overall traffic congestion has a negative impact on road safety. Increased traffic congestion reduces road safety on major roads. Congestion has an impact on both the speed of travel and on the reliability of travel conditions. This study is limited to the relationship of road congestion and road safety on 80 km / h roads that are part of the secondary road network.. These roads have different types of intersections, namely signalized or priority intersections and roundabouts. Road accident data analysis as a perspective of engineers revolves around the two major factors: geometric design and traffic characteristics. Because of that reason, hotspot identification of accident-prone locations remains a focal point of interests for transportation engineers. Many researches are involved in relationship analysis of accidents in context of volume/capacity (V/C), vehicles miles travelled (VMT), vehicles hours travelled (VHT) , speed , flow and geometric design. Considering that the effect of traffic congestion on accident severity is limited and not uniform over accidents, the effect of traffic congestion on accident frequency is argued to be more significant and important than accident severity. The two most common types of intersections, roundabouts and signalized intersections are discussed in the present study. From the perspective of the sustainable safety vision, roundabouts are the preferred control since they reduce conflicts and conflicting speeds. Traffic signals, although essential from a capacity point of view, are not a preferable alternative from a safety perspective since they result in high speeds and red light violations, and lead to relatively high crash rates. From a road safety point of view, a roundabout is safer than a traditional 3 or 4 arm intersection as there are fewer conflict locations.



Keywords: traffic congestion, accident data, secondary road network, road safety.

