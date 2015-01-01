Abstract

There is a need for more consideration when it comes to low-cost alternate methods of reducing vehicle delay and utilizing minimal infrastructure costs, complex features of existing traffic signal controllers, and flashing yellow arrows at signalized dual left turn lanes or high volume single left turn lanes, especially with the development of connected vehicle technology. The use of flashing yellow arrows for signalized dual left turn lanes or high volume single left turn lanes can potentially reduce delay, while not compromising the safety of the left turning vehicles or opposing through vehicles, by utilizing two different left turn scenarios, including protected only left turn operations by time of day, or demand/queue driven protected only left turn operations.The purpose of this research is to identify a demand/queue driven left turn operation approach to accomplish the following criteria: reduce left turn delay; utilize existing controller logic/coding features; keep the safety theory of protected only operations when conditions are satisfied; and minimize infrastructure implementation cost ...

