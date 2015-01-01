SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Williams M. ITE Journal 2019; 89(12): 45-49.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The road configuration commonly known as advisory bike lanes or advisory shoulders (referred to collectively as edge lane roads or ELRs in this article) was introduced to North America in 2010. ELRs provide facilities for bicyclists, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users on lower volume streets. These facilities are not exclusive nor protected but are useful in many situations. This article discuses the safety and effectiveness of ELRs in achieving their goals while maintaining or improving safety.


Language: en

Keywords

Highway safety; Vulnerable road users; Bicycle lanes; Traffic lanes; Road shoulders

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print