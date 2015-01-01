Abstract

The road configuration commonly known as advisory bike lanes or advisory shoulders (referred to collectively as edge lane roads or ELRs in this article) was introduced to North America in 2010. ELRs provide facilities for bicyclists, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users on lower volume streets. These facilities are not exclusive nor protected but are useful in many situations. This article discuses the safety and effectiveness of ELRs in achieving their goals while maintaining or improving safety.

