Abstract

In preparing this article the authors considered national road safety audit (RSA) and road safety inspection (RSI) standards and other related materials from 17 countries in addition to information from the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE), the International Road Federation, The World Road Association (PIARC), and various multilateral lending institutions. The author also drew from his personal experience in conducting audits, inspections and training throughout South and Central America and Mexico. This paper considers these techniques and procedures and lists some of the reasons they may have not been more widely implemented. It provides recommendations to overcome these reasons. It is hoped that the 16 recommendations in this paper will help overcome the resistance and difficulties presently encountered when attempting to implement RSAs and RSIs. These recommendations should be understood by all that are working to convince governments and others to make RSA and RSI a permanent part of the road safety actions and road safety programs.

