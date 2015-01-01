Abstract

The 2019 Traffic Signal Benchmarking and State of the Practice Report is part of the continuing effort to raise awareness of the importance of and need for investment in the management and operations of traffic signal programs. This effort--combined with research, training, technical assistance and outreach provided by the Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) Arterial Management Program--is part of an evolving effort to improve, apply, and assess how the incorporation of programmatic, objectives and performance-based management approaches can enhance the ability of organizations to deliver on safety, mobility, and reliability goals. This article presents the results of the capability and maturity component of the 2019 Traffic Signal Benchmarking and State of the Practice Report Card.

