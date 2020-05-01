|
Rankavat S, Tiwari G. Travel Behav. Soc. 2020; 21: 1-9.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Unsafe road crossing behavior by pedestrians is a main contributing factor of pedestrian casualties. Data from 2006 to 2012 in Delhi, India, show that pedestrians have the largest share in total road fatalities. Although facilities such as underpasses and overpasses are often provided to help cross a road, most often, pedestrians do not use them. Pedestrian perceptions play an important role in the use of such facilities. This study examined the relationship between actual crash risk and perceived risk for selecting crossing facilities by pedestrians. The road crossing preferences of pedestrians were analyzed for midblocks, intersections, and locations with a flyover where overpasses and underpasses are provided for road crossing. Responses covering safety and convenience of using specific facilities from one thousand pedestrians were collected through a structured questionnaire on selected locations. A path analysis model, i.e., a special case of structural equation modeling, was developed for analyzing the data.
Crossing; Path analysis; Pedestrian; Perceived risk; Preference; SEM