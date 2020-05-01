Abstract

Available data on long-distance travel, both quantitative and qualitative, are limited, including measures of relative accessibility to intercity destinations and its role in overall well-being. Moreover, existing travel data only include realized travel, not unmet need. Twenty-four original semi-structured interviews were conducted with women aged 25 years or older in Vermont USA to better understand the motivations and barriers of long-distance travel that cannot be fully explored in quantitative surveys. The relationship between travel, well-being, and social networks is also considered. Those interviewed indicated long-distance travel played a significant role in their lives by facilitating visits to friends and family, leisure, breaks from routine, and fulfilling personal obligations. As expected, long-distance travel was limited by cost as well as both household and work obligations. Physical limitations were noted as a barrier but the number of people raising fears about travel, being away from home, and travel logistics was unexpected. The interviews also revealed intercity travel as a symbol of social status which in turn created negative impacts for some. Latent demand for long-distance travel was common and larger than expected among the interviewees. Finally, results pointed to overlap between work and personal travel as well as a sense of obligation. While long-distance travel is often considered discretionary, this study suggests intercity non-discretionary personal trips as well as unmet demand merit future attention in both surveys and qualitative research.

