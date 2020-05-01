Abstract

This paper examines the prevalence of active travel to school and the associated determinants for Hong Kong schoolchildren aged 5-12. Data were collected through questionnaire surveys, which provided information relating to children's travel characteristics for their journeys to school and personal/household socio-demographic characteristics. Secondary data of the geography around children's residences were also obtained, to better understand surrounding street environment, public transit, open and green space and recreational facilities. The geographical features within their residence neighbourhoods were mapped and enumerated. Binary logistic regression modelling was conducted to understand the association between the status of children's active travel to school (binary dependent variable of 'active travel' versus 'not active travel') with socio-demographic and geographical factors (independent variables). The results show that network distance from school and other neighbourhood environment variables, such as street block size, public transit facilities and sport/ leisure venues, are highly significant factors associated with active travel to school. A case study was conducted on one selected primary school, where one third of participating children walked to school, with the majority of walkers living within the neighbourhood of the school. Their most direct routes to school were 10-15 min walks involving 1-2 at-grade crossings. Other pedestrian facilities in the area were also qualitatively examined on-site to better understand the local geographical context of the case study area. The findings inform policy direction on what needs to change for children to lead a healthier and more physically active lifestyle, including improvements in the neighbourhood environment.



Keywords: SR2S

Language: en