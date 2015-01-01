Abstract

Time to arrival (TTA) refers to the time remaining until something reaches a person or a particular place. It is an important concept in the context of road safety, and many factors can impact TTA. In this article, the authors explore the relationship between estimates of TTA and pedestrian crossing decisions. They focus specifically on the size arrival effect, which suggests that the larger an approaching vehicle, the smaller the estimated TTA. The authors recruit 27 students from Universität Chemnitz to participate in a TTA estimation task and a pedestrian crossing decision task. The study's findings include some indications that a size arrival effect impacts both TTA estimation and pedestrian decisions to cross the road.

