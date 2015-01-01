Abstract

Exposed aggregate and tining surface texture can improve the skid resistance of concrete pavements. These textures should provide not only a sufficient skid resistance at early age but also maintain its adequacy throughout the design life. Tining surface contains both cement binder and aggregates; however, cement paste may not be as durable as aggregate. Thus, skid resistance may be reduced due to cement paste loss when pavement ages. Aggregate particles in exposed aggregate concrete pavement may be vulnerable to polishing effect. This phenomenon attenuates the particle's texture features and consequently decreases the skid resistance before the end of design life. Initial texture condition of EACP is significantly beneficial to the functional pavement performance; however, its long term characteristic may be questionable. Therefore, this research aimed to characterize the long term skid resistance of EACP through surface texture comparison and investigation of stone polishing effect. Moreover, prediction model of skid resistance for aged EACP was also suggested. This study indicated that EACP is an effective alternative to secure the long term skid resistance. Also, accelerated polishing test should be included in the mixture design process to determine the appropriate type of coarse aggregate for EACP. Lastly, the prediction model provided good agreement with measured long-term skid resistance.

Language: en