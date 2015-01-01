|
Citation
|
Loverock A, Yakovenko I, Wild TC. Addict. Behav. 2020; 112: e106567.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32768794
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND HYPOTHESES: Extant research has not studied whether norm perceptions differ between young adult cannabis users who do and do not meet screening criteria for problematic cannabis use. Drawing on sociocultural norms research on alcohol, we hypothesized that users meeting screening criteria for cannabis problems would be more likely than those not meeting those criteria to (1) mistakenly believe that social reference groups use about the same amount of cannabis as they do, (2) adjust private approval of peer cannabis use to match mistaken public approval norms, and (3) believe that behavioral and social consequences are less definitive of problematic cannabis use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Canada; Cannabis use; University students; Social cognition; Social norms