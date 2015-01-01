SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Uys ME, Van Niekerk L, Buchanan H. Can. J. Occup. Ther. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists)

10.1177/0008417420946595

32762344

BACKGROUND.: Occupational therapists who facilitate work-related transitions after hand injury require robust evidence to inform practice.

PURPOSE.: To identify the occupational therapist's contribution to facilitate work-related transitions for persons with hand injuries and identify gaps in existing knowledge.

METHOD.: A systematic search was conducted from 2008 to 2018 to identify articles and doctoral theses published across 14 databases. Data was analysed descriptively.

FINDINGS.: In total, 15 studies from 16 countries (14 high and 2 upper-middle income) were identified. Four strategies to facilitate work-related transitions were identified. Clear differences were evident across country groupings.

IMPLICATIONS.: The paucity of research limits evidence-based practice, especially in low- and middle-income countries, which indicates the need for further research.


Language: en

return to work; extrémité supérieure; membre supérieur; réadaptation professionnelle; retour au travail; stratégies en matière de travail; upper extremity; upper limb; vocational rehabilitation; work strategies

