Abstract

In the wake of the rofecoxib withdrawal, regulators worldwide reconsidered their approach to post-market safety. Many regulators have since adopted a life-cycle approach to regulation of medicines, facilitating faster approval of new medicines while recognising and planning for post-market safety issues. A crucial aspect of post-market safety is the effective and timely communication of emerging risk information using post-market safety advisories, commonly issued as letters to healthcare professionals, drug safety bulletins, media alerts and website announcements. Yet regulators differ in their authority to issue post-market safety advisories. We examined the capacity of regulators in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia to warn about post-market safety issues by examining their governance, legislative authority, risk communication capabilities, and transparency.

Language: en