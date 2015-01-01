SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Alhamidi SA, Alyousef SM. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1801894

32762402

Saudi nurse perceptions of suicide and its effect on their professional and personal lives have not been sufficiently discussed. This study aims to explore related mental health nurse experiences. A phenomenological qualitative inquiry of 20 practicing mental health nurses in one focus group provided data which were subjected to member and peer checking and NVivo software to extract five themes: nurse experience of patient suicide, expressed feelings, psychological responses, the effect on practice, and support. This study illuminated aspects of emotional labor of nurses and perceptions of caring for suicidal patients in Saudi Arabia.


