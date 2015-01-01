SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Peterson A, Bozzay M, Bender A, Monahan M, Chen J. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2020.1802628

PMID

32762420

Abstract

Veteran and service member suicide remains a significant public health concern. One factor that may impact suicide risk is suicide exposure-knowing someone who has died by suicide or attempted suicide. However, the majority of the extant literature has focused on nonmilitary samples, which may not generalize to military veterans and service members. The current review synthesizes findings regarding suicide exposure in military veterans, service members, their families, and military systems. Our review suggests that the relationship between suicide exposure, suicide risk, and mental health outcomes remains inconsistent. Future research should further explore this important area.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print