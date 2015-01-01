Abstract

Veteran and service member suicide remains a significant public health concern. One factor that may impact suicide risk is suicide exposure-knowing someone who has died by suicide or attempted suicide. However, the majority of the extant literature has focused on nonmilitary samples, which may not generalize to military veterans and service members. The current review synthesizes findings regarding suicide exposure in military veterans, service members, their families, and military systems. Our review suggests that the relationship between suicide exposure, suicide risk, and mental health outcomes remains inconsistent. Future research should further explore this important area.

