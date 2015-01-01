Abstract

The study endeavored to analyze the risk perception, sense of place, and disaster preparedness in response to landslide disaster-prone mountain areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan. To this end, we surveyed 315 rural residents of two vulnerable landslide districts (Hunza and Nagar) of Gilgit-Baltistan. To explore the relationships between the dimensions of risk perception, sense of place, and disaster preparedness, we used partial least squares (PLS) structural equation modeling (SEM) to test the hypotheses. The results derived from PLS-SEM have implied that there is a significant negative relationship between risk perception (apprehension and unidentified) with a sense of place (bond with society and place dependence). It was observed that the residents usually overestimate the risks of disasters due to their limited scientific knowledge regarding disaster occurrence, which reduces their dependencies on the place. We revealed that disaster preparedness enhances the place attachment and reduces the apprehension of landslides in the study area. This study devotes to government and relevant agencies to devise policies that can help relocate the vulnerable rural settlements, develop, and educate the masses on disaster mitigation and prevention strategies, and help prepare a suitable landslide management plan.

