Abstract

The onset of depression and anxiety during the antenatal stage of pregnancy is common. Despite the conception of numerous interventions in the past decades, studies show no signs of decline in the prevalence of antenatal depression and anxiety. Recently, the use of midwife-supported psychotherapy to treat these psychosomatic disorders has garnered a lot of attention. However, no attempt to date has been made to synthesize the evidence evaluating the influence of midwife-supported psychotherapy on antenatal depression, anxiety, and overall maternal health-status. The aim of the present meta-analysis was to demonstrate the effectiveness of midwife-supported psychotherapy on depression, anxiety, and maternal health-status outcome during the antenatal stage of pregnancy. A systematic identification of literature was performed according to PRISMA guidelines on four academic databases: MEDLINE, Scopus, EMBASE and CENTRAL. A meta-analysis evaluated the influence of midwife-supported psychotherapy on depression, anxiety, and maternal health-status outcome as compared to conventional obstetric care. Of the 1,011 records, 17 articles, including 6,193 pregnant women (mean age: 28.9±2.2 years) were included in this meta-analysis. Eleven studies compared the effects of midwife-supported therapy on depression, 14 compared its effects on anxiety and 2 compared its effects on maternal health-status outcome. The meta-analysis reveals the beneficial effects of midwife-supported psychotherapy for reducing depression (Hedge's g: -0.9), anxiety (-0.8) and enhancing maternal health-status outcome (0.1), as compared to conventional obstetric care. The current systematic review and meta-analysis recommend the use of midwife-supported psychotherapy for the reduction of depression, anxiety and enhancing maternal health-status during the antenatal stage of pregnancy.

