SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bodwal J, Chauhan M, Behera C, Byard RW. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12024-020-00289-2

PMID

32770495

Abstract

A 26-year-old young man died shortly after he had suffered craniocerebral impalement from a metal chair leg during an affray at an airport bar. At autopsy a 25 mm diameter circular wound was present in the left parietal region with protruding brain tissue. Death was due to craniocerebral trauma from a penetrating injury to the head. Examination of the chair used in the assault showed a metal chair with smeared blood on the front right leg that matched the blood group of the decedent. The fatal wound had been inflicted by the assailant with the victim leaning forward while kneeling on the floor. The assault had produced an unusual circular patterned defect in the left parietal bone with dimensions corresponding to the chair leg. The location of the defect and the use of a chair leg were two very unusual features in this homicide.


Language: en

Keywords

Chair leg; Craniocerebral trauma; Penetrating injury; Skull

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print