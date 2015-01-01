Abstract

A 26-year-old young man died shortly after he had suffered craniocerebral impalement from a metal chair leg during an affray at an airport bar. At autopsy a 25 mm diameter circular wound was present in the left parietal region with protruding brain tissue. Death was due to craniocerebral trauma from a penetrating injury to the head. Examination of the chair used in the assault showed a metal chair with smeared blood on the front right leg that matched the blood group of the decedent. The fatal wound had been inflicted by the assailant with the victim leaning forward while kneeling on the floor. The assault had produced an unusual circular patterned defect in the left parietal bone with dimensions corresponding to the chair leg. The location of the defect and the use of a chair leg were two very unusual features in this homicide.

