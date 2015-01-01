|
Leff SS, Waasdorp TE, Paskewich BS, Bevans KB, Winston FK. Front. Psychiatry 2020; 11: e679.
(Copyright © 2020, Frontiers Media)
32765319 PMCID
OBJECTIVE: The objective of the current article is to highlight an example of a new paradigm, Scientific Edutainment. The manuscript describes how educational researchers and technologists worked together to develop a multi-media bullying prevention experience, called Free2B for middle school students paying particular attention to ensure that the programming was not only relevant to all students but also was appealing and responsive to the needs of urban youth. Bullying is the most common form of aggression experienced among school-aged youth, which impairs students' learning and social-emotional functioning and has financial costs to society. Given that the prevalence of bullying is highest in middle school, finding brief and feasible methods for motivating and sustaining change at this age is critically important, especially in the case of urban, under-resourced schools.
prevention; bullying; community-based participatory research; edutainment; school-based; scientific edutainment