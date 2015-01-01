|
De Leeuw E. Health Promot. Int. 2020; 35(4): 633-638.
32766892
Abstract
Most of us have been forced into home offices, onto kitchen tables, and among housemates, children and dogs, working from home in 2020. This created some hopeful future gazing towards a 'new normal' by many. The air was cleaner and quieter with air traffic reduced to pre-1960 levels. Streets were safer and airier so we could aspire to walk and ride our bikes forever. Many of us re-invented what family life might bring to us, rather than elaborate commutes. Some of us rediscovered the joy of cooking with fresh ingredients and kneading dough for your regular instalments of homegrown sourdough. For the more entertainment driven socially connected the locked down isolated sheltering in place might have led to jubilant streaming binge watching. Others mysteriously created work days that consisted of many relentless hours of staring at screens, zooming, skyping, webexing, pexiping, teamsing, ending the day with square bloodshot eyes and a spine that cracked and hurt.
