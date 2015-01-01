SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gulati G, Kelly BD. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2020; 71: e101594.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijlp.2020.101594

PMID

32768101 PMCID

Abstract

A heightened risk of domestic violence has been associated with infection-reducing measures undertaken by governments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Psychiatric services can play a key role in addressing this issue by (a) addressing certain risk factors for perpetration of domestic violence through, for example, assertive identification and management of substance misuse; (b) providing support, advocacy and treatment services for victims of domestic violence; and (c) multi-agency working to strengthen medical and social responses to domestic violence. At a time like this, it is important that multi-disciplinary mental health services are strengthened, rather than depleted, in order to address the pressing issues at hand.


Language: en

Keywords

Psychiatry; Domestic violence; Intimate partner violence; Mental health; COVID-19

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print