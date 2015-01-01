|
Citation
|
Neilson S, Chittle A, Coleman T, Kurdyak P, Zaheer J. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2020; 71: e101576.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32768104
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The objective of this commentary is to summarize the few findings from the scientific literature pertaining to humane mental health transfer practices in the province of Ontario as well as the broader Canadian and international context. These findings are juxtaposed with a policing policy scan concerning the Ontario and Canadian contexts. The practice of default restraint use during transfers is surprisingly widespread practice, despite advocacy to the contrary, and is presented as the consequence of stigma and the lack of codified restriction of restraint use by police in their policy guidelines.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Police; Involuntary hospitalization; Mental health act; Police transfer