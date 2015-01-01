SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Obegi JH. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2020; 71: e101573.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijlp.2020.101573

PMID

32768118

Abstract

Feigning suicidality is common among patients in correctional settings, but there has been little discussion on the differences between genuine and feigned presentations of suicidality. Differentiating suicidality from feigned suicidality is among the riskiest diagnostic challenges. Still, some headway can be made if we compare features of genuine suicidality with those of feigned presentations. To this end, I first describe a typical profile of suicidality. Next, I contrast it with the features that correctional patients who feign suicidality display in California's prison health care system. I also outline the dangers involved in identifying feigned suicidality, and I offer some ways in which to understand feigned suicidality in corrections.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Prison; Feigned suicidal ideation; Feigned suicidality; Malingering

