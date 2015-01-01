Abstract

Depression is a serious and widespread mental illness that can occur among all ages and genders. This cross-sectional study investigates the previously disregarded state of mental health of German law students based on the Beck Depression Inventory-II. A sample consisting of N = 306 students was surveyed, showing an increased frequency of depressive symptoms. One-third of the participants reported having depression according to BDI-II scoring criteria. More specifically, in the whole sample there are 16.7% with mild, 11.1% with moderate, and 5.6% with severe depression. About 17.7% reported having suicidal thoughts in the last two weeks before the survey. Moreover, the study reports about the correlation between the BDI-II total score and certain risk factors, stress factors and resilience factors, which were assessed using self-report questionnaires and the NEO-FFI. The self-reported depressive symptoms were higher with every accumulation of risk or stress factors and lower with each accumulation of resilience factors. Finally, based on the test results, recommendations are offered to facilitate the burdened student's life.

