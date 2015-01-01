Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Researches consider the young generation (adolescents) to be the population group whose mortality from injury has the lowest effect on economic growth. The objective was to evaluate the relations between economic indicators and preventable injury mortality in Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs), with a primary focus on adolescents.



METHODS: The analyses included health indicators of preventable injury mortality and economic indicators that represent human development and economic growth in the CEECs from 1990 to 2016. The analytical process involved a population group divided by age (0-14 years: children, 15-24 years: adolescents, 25-74 years: adults) and gender. Descriptive analysis, cluster analysis and primarily panel regression analysis were used.



RESULTS: Significant effects of economic indicators on drowning were found in all analysed relations. In the group of adolescents, significant effects of fatal falls were found. Overall, it can be concluded that the effects of fatal injuries are not homogenous between age and gender groups.



CONCLUSIONS: The effects of years and individual countries should be taken into account in the cross-sectional analyses. In terms of economic growth, public policies should focus on drowning in children, on falls in adolescents and on transport accidents, fire injuries and poisoning in adults.

