|
Citation
|
Miovský M, Gavurová B, Ivankova V, Rigelsky M, Sejvl J. Int. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32766995
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Researches consider the young generation (adolescents) to be the population group whose mortality from injury has the lowest effect on economic growth. The objective was to evaluate the relations between economic indicators and preventable injury mortality in Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs), with a primary focus on adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Economic growth; Age-specific differences; Epidemiologic transition; Gender differences; Human development; Injury mortality