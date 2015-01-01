SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Masho SW, Orekoya O, Lowery E, Wallenborn JT. Int. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s00038-020-01452-w

32770347

OBJECTIVES: Female genital mutilation (FGM) includes procedures that remove partial or total external female genitalia, or causes other injury to female genital organs with no medical reason. Physical and psychological trauma associated with FGM may interfere with a woman's ability and intent to utilize contraception. Our study examines the association between FGM and utilization of contraception methods among sexually active reproductive-aged women in Egypt.

METHODS: Data from the 2014 Egypt Demographic and Health Survey were analyzed (n = 20,055). Multinomial logistic regression was used to obtain odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals.

RESULTS: Our study found that FGM was performed on over 90% of Egyptian women and almost half (45%) of women did not use contraception. Women with FGM had significantly lower odds (OR = 0.6) of using barrier/natural contraceptive methods (e.g., condoms) than intrauterine devices (IUDs). However, women with FGM were more likely to use hormonal methods (OR = 1.2) than IUDs compared to those who had not experienced FGM.

CONCLUSIONS: In order to promote women's health and support use of effective contraception methods, a large reduction in FGM practice is essential.


Birth control; Contraception methods; Female genital mutilation; Womens health

