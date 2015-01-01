|
Masho SW, Orekoya O, Lowery E, Wallenborn JT. Int. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32770347
OBJECTIVES: Female genital mutilation (FGM) includes procedures that remove partial or total external female genitalia, or causes other injury to female genital organs with no medical reason. Physical and psychological trauma associated with FGM may interfere with a woman's ability and intent to utilize contraception. Our study examines the association between FGM and utilization of contraception methods among sexually active reproductive-aged women in Egypt.
Birth control; Contraception methods; Female genital mutilation; Womens health