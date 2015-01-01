|
Chataigneau A, Milaire A, Martin PV, Danis J, Bazile F, de l'Escalopier N, Mathieu L. Int. Orthop. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32770349
PURPOSE: The chosen treatment and long-term evaluation of hindfoot blast injuries are not well-represented in the literature. The first objective of this retrospective study was to evaluate functional outcomes in French service personnel who had sustained such injuries caused by improvised explosive devices. The second objective was to compare the results for patients who had amputations with those who did not. The hypothesis was that amputee recovered better function.
Amputation; Blast injury; Hindfoot; Improvised explosive device; Solid blast; War surgery