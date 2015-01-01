Abstract

Individuals with severe self-harm and experiences of lengthy psychiatric admissions often have complex mental health conditions and are at risk of suicide. In this qualitative study, self-harming individuals with >180 days of psychiatric admission over 12 months shared their experiences of Brief Admission (BA), a standardized crisis-management intervention encouraging self-admission and autonomy. Phenomenological hermeneutic analysis formulated BA as a worthy respite, replacing an old system of having to prove need 'in blood' or wait and get worse. Successes and struggles in early help-seeking, interpreted in the light of human rights and person-centered care, suggested that individual development of autonomy depended on perceived focus on recovery and compassion. Future research may consider ethical and health-economic aspects of BA in a broader perspective.

Language: en