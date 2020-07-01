Abstract

OBJECTIVE: A large proportion of patients with atypical parkinsonian syndromes suffer from depression, an antecedent of suicide. This study aimed to explore the prevalence and clinical correlates of suicidal and death ideation (SDI) in patients with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Corticobasal Syndrome (CBS), as well as compare the differences with patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).



METHODS: This was a case-control, cross-sectional study. SDI was diagnosed based on the assessment of the Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HRDS). The prevalence of SDI among patients with PD, PSP, and CBS (n = 3400, 268, and 65 respectively) were compared before and after propensity score matching (PSM). A forward binary logistic regression model was used to explore the associated factors of SDI.



RESULTS: None of the patients reported suicide attempts. The prevalence of SDI in patients with PSP and CBS were 27.2% and 29.2%, respectively, which was significantly higher than that in patients with PD before and after PSM (P < 0.05). The prevalence of SDI was not significantly different among patients with PSP with different subtypes (Richardson syndrome, Parkinsonism, and other), both before and after PSM (P > 0.05). Multivariate analysis indicated that higher gait and midline score and depression were independently associated with an increased risk of SDI in patients with PSP (P < 0.05), while higher non-motor symptoms score and depression were independently associated with the occurrence of SDI in patients with CBS (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: Our study highlights the importance of screening SDI in patients with PSP and CBS.

Language: en