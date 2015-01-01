Abstract

Wildlife mortality caused by vehicles is a serious conservation and economic problem as collisions with large mammals are global, pervasive and increasing. We analysed 14,989 reports of ungulate-vehicle collisions (UVC) that occurred in Lithuania from 2002 to 2017. We analysed UVC data for four major ungulate species (roe deer, red deer, moose and wild boar) and checked for potential seasonal or daily trends. The temporal distribution of collisions was species-dependent. UVC analysis showed strong monthly and hourly pattern. Most occurrences took place before or during sunrise (dawn) and after or during sunset (dusk) during the year. In spring, the highest UVC peaks occurred early in the morning and late in the evening, while in winter these peaks occurred in late mornings and early evenings. With most UVC occurring on Fridays, daily variations were weak. We conclude that temporal variations of UVC distributions are result of a complex interaction of phenological factors and animal behaviour. The information provided in this study reinforces the knowledge on the dynamics and patterns of UVC and represents an important element for the identification of mitigation measures. Our findings suggest that efforts to reduce UVC should also focus on driver attitudes considering the seasonal and daily variations in UVC.

Language: en