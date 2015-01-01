Abstract

The body packing represents an illegal drug trafficking practice across the borders of certain countries. It has experienced enormous growth in recent years. The medical literature is rich in publications interested in body packaging of cocaine or heroin with sometimes lethal consequences. However, reported cases of cannabis body packing appear to be rare, sometimes underestimated, despite the notoriety of cannabis in the illegal drug market and its wide consumption around the world. We report in this work a forensic case of a cannabis body packer deceased due to a stercoral peritonitis secondary to a double perforation of the sigmoid and rectal colon.

Language: en