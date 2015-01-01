SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arcury TA, Quandt SA, Arnold TJ, Chen H, Daniel SS. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1097/JOM.0000000000001982

32769794

OBJECTIVE: This paper examines the association of occupational injuries with work safety culture among child Latinx farmworkers.

METHODS: Interviews were conducted in 2017 with 202 Latinx farmworkers aged 10 to 17 years.

RESULTS: Occupational injuries were common among the child farmworkers: e.g., 66.8% reported any work injury and 45.5% reported heat-related illness. Work safety culture was inadequate; e.g., most did not receive safety training, one-third reported having worked piece-rate; only a few field sanitation services were available, and perceived work safety climate was low. Work safety culture had a mixed association with occupational injuries, with safety training and a better perceived work safety climate having a direct association with occupational injuries.

CONCLUSIONS: Policy is needed to reduce child farmworker injuries. Strategies to improve the predictive value of the work safety culture model are required.


Language: en
