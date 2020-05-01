SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kroska EB, Stowe ZN. Obstet. Gynecol. Clin. North Am. 2020; 47(3): 409-419.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ogc.2020.05.001

PMID

32762926

Abstract

Perinatal care, including the management of mental health issues, often falls under the auspices of primary care providers. Postpartum depression (PPD) is a common problem that affects up to 15% of women. Most women at risk can be identified before delivery based on psychiatric history, symptoms during pregnancy, and recent psychosocial stressors. Fortunately, there have been a variety of treatment studies using antidepressants, nonpharmacologic interactions, and most recently, allopregnanolone (Brexanolone) infusion that have shown benefits. The most commonly used screening scale, Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale, a 10-item self-rated scale, has been translated into a variety of languages.


Language: en

Keywords

Prevalence; Diagnosis; Antidepressants; Postpartum depression; Psychotherapy

