Citation
Vargas T, Schiffman J, Lam PH, Kim A, Mittal VA. PLoS One 2020; 15(8): e0236157.
32764767
Abstract
Despite significant potential for providing insight to private perceptions and behaviors, search engine data has yet to be utilized as a means of gauging the U.S. public's interest and understanding of mental health in the context of gun violence and politics. An analysis of Google Trends revealed that Mental health searches increased in volume starting in the beginning of the current decade. Notably, both "mental health" and "gun(s)" were searched with greater frequency the week after the mass shooting events occurred. Related searches after the event also observed a significant increase in interest in mental health and gun regulation, legal reform, mass shootings, and gun(s).
