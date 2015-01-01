SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lecat N, Fourrier-Réglat A, Montagni I, Tzourio C, Pariente A, Verdoux H, Tournier M. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 291: e113276.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.psychres.2020.113276

32763539

AIMS: To investigate the association between the use of anxiolytic/hypnotic drugs and suicidal thoughts and/or behavior (STB) in students.

METHODS: 12,112 participants who completed the baseline questionnaire in the i-Share cohort between April 2013 and March 2017 were included. STB were defined at inclusion as suicidal thoughts over the previous year and/or a lifetime suicide attempt. The use of prescribed anxiolytic/hypnotic drugs over the previous 3 months was measured at baseline and follow-up time points (in 2,919 students). Psychiatric disorders were assessed through validated scales. Multivariate logistic regression models were run using disease risk score.

RESULTS: At inclusion, 25.2% of students had STB and 10.3% used anxiolytics/hypnotics. STB at baseline were associated with a more frequent use of anxiolytics/hypnotics in the previous 3 months, after adjustment for covariates including anxiety, depression, sleep, impulsivity, and substance use. The use of anxiolytics/hypnotics at baseline was not associated with the occurrence, persistence or remission of STB one year later. STB at baseline were associated with a new anxiolytic/hypnotic treatment one year later.

CONCLUSIONS: Anxiolytic/hypnotic drug use was associated with STB in students independently of many risk factors of suicide and most psychiatric disorders that require such treatment, which raises drug safety concerns.


Students; Suicide; Anxiolytic; Hypnotic

