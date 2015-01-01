Abstract

The association between Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and suicidal ideation has been the focus of recent research interest among youths and young adults. However, the role perceived stress plays in this association is unclear. We investigated whether perceived stress accounts for the association between ADHD and subsequent suicidal ideation among French students enrolled in the i-Share cohort. The associations between ADHD symptoms, perceived stress at baseline, and suicidal ideation during follow-up were investigated using logistic regression models, and Structural Equation Modeling was used to estimate the indirect effect via perceived stress. In total 4333 participants (median age: 20.3 years; [interquartile range: 18.7-21.8]) were included in the main analyses. ADHD was associated with suicidal ideation (adjusted Odds Ratio = 1.15 [95% Confidence Interval: 1.04-1.26]). Perceived stress partially accounts for the association between ADHD and suicidal ideation (proportion explained 49%). Our study suggests that ADHD and perceived stress represent mental health targets for suicide prevention programs.

