Abstract

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) can be used to evaluate the effects of pharmacological interventions. The aim of this study was to assess the impact of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, sertraline, and the atypical antipsychotic drugs quetiapine and olanzapine, on cortical excitability in unmedicated patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The study included 45 medication-free MDD patients diagnosed according to DSM V. They were divided randomly into three groups who received a single oral dose of one of the three drugs sertraline (50 mg), quetiapine (100 mg) and olanzapine (10 mg). Psychological evaluation was conducted using the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) and Beck Depression Inventory Scale (BDI). Resting and active motor thresholds (rMT and aMT) together with contralateral and ipsilateral cortical silent periods (cSP, and iSP) were measured for each participant before and at the time of maximum concentration of drug intake. There was significant increase in excitability of motor cortex after sertraline without changes in GABAB neurotransmission. Quetiapine and olanzapine potentiated inhibitory GABAB neurotransmission (prolongation of cSP); olanzapine additionally prolonged the iSP. Thus TMS can differentiate between the impact of different psychotropic drugs on excitatory and inhibitory transmission in motor cortex.

