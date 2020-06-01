Abstract

BACKGROUND: Self-harm-related death is one of the most unfortunate, tragic, and regrettable types of death owing to injuries with a variety of socio-economic and cultural causes. The study aimed to determine the trend in the mortality of self-harm by sex and age at national and provincial levels in Iran over a period of 26 years.



METHODS: The Iran Death Registration System (DRS), cemetery databanks in Tehran and Esfahan, and the national population and housing censuses of Iran were used for this study. Using a growth model, the population was estimated in the age groups. Incompleteness, misalignment, and misclassification in the DRS were all considered and addressed accordingly. We used a spatio-temporal and Gaussian process regression model to estimate mortality rates in children and adults.



RESULTS: Over the study period, 67,670 deaths were estimated owing to self-harm across the country. The overall age-standardized mortality rate decreased from 4.32 per 100,000 (95% unit interface (UI): 3.25-5.75) to 2.78 (2.15-3.59) per 100,000 between 1990 and 2015, a reduction of approximately 35.65%. The M/F ratio was 2.03:1 with an annual percent change of -2.38% and -1.37% for women and men, respectively. The annual self-harm mortality rate was higher among individuals aged 15-24 years, as well as it was more in men during the study period.



CONCLUSION: Mortality from self-harm has declined over the study period in Iran. Higher rates in men and in population aged 15-24 years, with considerable variation by province, were the distinguishing features of self-harm. Iran needs to improve monitoring through a comprehensive multisectoral strategy; and most importantly, provide timely, effective and low-cost preventive interventions.

