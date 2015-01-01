Abstract

This paper presents an experimental evaluation of real-time pedestrian detection algorithms and their tuning using the proposed universal performance index. With this index, the precise choice of various parameters is possible. Moreover, we determined the best resolution of the analysis window, which is much lower than the initial window. By such means, we can speed-up the processing (i.e., reduce the classification time by 74%). There are cases in which we increased both the processing speed and the classification accuracy. We made experiments with various baseline detectors and datasets in order to confirm versatility of the proposed ideas. The analyzed classifiers are those typically applied to detection of pedestrians, namely: aggregated channel feature (ACF), deep convolutional neural network (CNN), and support vector machine (SVM). We used a suite of five precisely chosen night (and day) IR vision datasets.

Language: en